Reviewing Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quaint Oak Bancorp pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 2.00 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -5.85 Quaint Oak Bancorp $51.88 million 0.74 $7.86 million $2.85 6.05

Analyst Recommendations

Quaint Oak Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quaint Oak Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -29.35% -13.02% -1.59% Quaint Oak Bancorp 11.40% 13.26% 0.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaint Oak Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; and mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services. It serves its customers through correspondence, telephone, and online banking. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

