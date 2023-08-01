Reviewing SOS (NYSE:SOS) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bakkt and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 54.09%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than SOS.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 7.94 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.21 SOS $260.03 million 0.20 -$229.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bakkt and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bakkt beats SOS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

