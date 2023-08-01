Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion. Revvity also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Revvity Stock Down 0.3 %

Revvity stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.63. 1,985,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

