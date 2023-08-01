Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,100 ($78.32) to GBX 6,300 ($80.88) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($95.01) to GBX 6,800 ($87.30) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($79.60) to GBX 6,000 ($77.03) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.19) to GBX 5,100 ($65.48) in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,149.09 ($78.95).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,150 ($66.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,068.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,411.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.36, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a GBX 137.67 ($1.77) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,910.02%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,921 ($63.18) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,589.42). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

