Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.63.

ROKU stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

