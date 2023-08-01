Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) versus Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Financial Analysis

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) and Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Russel Metals and Applied Industrial Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A Applied Industrial Technologies 7.73% 26.15% 13.12%

Dividends

Russel Metals pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Russel Metals pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Russel Metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Applied Industrial Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Russel Metals and Applied Industrial Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Russel Metals presently has a consensus target price of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus target price of $164.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Russel Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Russel Metals is more favorable than Applied Industrial Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.7% of Russel Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Russel Metals and Applied Industrial Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A $1.73 17.11 Applied Industrial Technologies $4.32 billion 1.30 $257.41 million $8.51 17.03

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Russel Metals. Applied Industrial Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Russel Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Russel Metals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc. operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products. The Energy Field Stores segment offers specialized products, such as flanges, valves, fittings, and other products to energy industry. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel products to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers, which include carbon steel plate, flat rolled products, beams, channels, and pipes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment. It also operates fabricated rubber shops and service field crews that install, modify, and repair conveyor belts and rubber linings, as well as offer hose assemblies. In addition, the company provides equipment repair and technical support services. It distributes industrial products through a network of service centers. The company serves various industries, including agriculture and food processing, cement, chemicals and petrochemicals, fabricated metals, forest products, industrial machinery and equipment, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, primary metals, technology, transportation, and utilities, as well as government entities. The company was formerly known as Bearings, Inc. and changed its to name to Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. in 1997. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

