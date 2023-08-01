Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 10136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Serinus Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £3.99 million, a PE ratio of -360.00 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.18.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

