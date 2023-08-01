Short Interest in Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Declines By 11.4%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Base Resources from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 29 ($0.37) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
BSRUF stock remained flat at 0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.14. Base Resources has a twelve month low of 0.10 and a twelve month high of 0.28.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
