Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Decreases By 16.8%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.32.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

