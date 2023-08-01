Short Interest in Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Decreases By 16.8%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,407,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.7 days.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.55. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.32.
About Capstone Copper
