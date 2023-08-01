Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Increases By 6.7%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2,846.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
