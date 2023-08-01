Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Expands By 13.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FITBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 15,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

