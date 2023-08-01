Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Expands By 13.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBIGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FITBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 15,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

