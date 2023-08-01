Short Interest in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Rises By 13.6%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Honest Stock Performance

HNST traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 804,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,834. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Honest has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Honest

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $27,341.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Honest by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Honest by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Honest by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

