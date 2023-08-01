Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $852.00 million-$869.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.65 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,099,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,191 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 18.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.