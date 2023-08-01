Sinclair (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Sinclair has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $876.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sinclair by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

