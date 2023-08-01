Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SKX opened at $55.59 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,253,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,905,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

