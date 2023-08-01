Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 554010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.73.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project includes Moosehead gold project that consists of 98 claims covering an area of 2,450 hectares located in north-central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.