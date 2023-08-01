Somerset Capital Management LLP Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,719 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 11.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $71,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 9,029,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

