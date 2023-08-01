SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,885,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,694,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

