SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

