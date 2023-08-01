SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SSNC opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $103,226,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.