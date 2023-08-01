Starfox Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.84. 4,956,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,348. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

