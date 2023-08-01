Starfox Financial Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

