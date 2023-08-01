Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $45.60

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.60, but opened at $47.18. Steel Partners shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 436 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388 over the last ninety days. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,785,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

