STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.60-$8.80 EPS.
STERIS Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE STE traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 209.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.35. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $234.16.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 175.70%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
