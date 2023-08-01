STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Raised to €70.00 at Citigroup

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €44.40 ($48.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.12. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.57).
About STMicroelectronics
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.