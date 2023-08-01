STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Raised to €70.00 at Citigroup

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €44.40 ($48.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €44.12. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.57).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

