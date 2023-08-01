Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 1st (ALX, BBY, BSET, CBU, GRPN, HCM, MDXG, NERV, PFIS, PSO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 1st:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

