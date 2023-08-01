Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 22,131 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.28. 9,965,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after buying an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

