StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.42.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.