Stratis Market Cap Reaches $72.70 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.70 million and $1.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.38 or 0.06278506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00022217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,760,691 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

