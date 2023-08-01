Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

