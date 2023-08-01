Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 175 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

