Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 983 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $207.94. The stock had a trading volume of 506,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,131. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

