Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.31.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Insider Activity at Tenable
In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Stock Performance
NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.23.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
