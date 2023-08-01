Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,780 shares of company stock worth $2,948,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.23.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

