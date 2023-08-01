Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 140,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $16,361,094. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

TSLA traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,499,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,332,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

