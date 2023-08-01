Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

TXN traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.37. 3,225,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,484. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average is $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.