TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. 278,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

About TFI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,941,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.