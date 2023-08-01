TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TFI International stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. 278,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $132.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.