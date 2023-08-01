The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after buying an additional 314,382 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.72. 1,949,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,396. The company has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock valued at $658,812,462 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

