The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.20 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.4672 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

