Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $723.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.52 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after buying an additional 276,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 55.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

