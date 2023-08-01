Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TMTNF opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $84.12.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

