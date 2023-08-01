Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.86.

Shares of TIH opened at C$112.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$94.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$107.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total transaction of C$319,500.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total transaction of C$75,768.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

