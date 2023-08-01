Tourmaline Oil (TOU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.21 per share for the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,629. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

