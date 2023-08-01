Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,930 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the average daily volume of 5,453 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 4.0 %

CLOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 7,557,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,421. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.94 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 96.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.