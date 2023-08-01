Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $12.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 3,989,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,486,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.92. Transocean has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

