TRON Price Tops $0.0779 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.58 billion and approximately $211.30 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,598,545,221 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

