UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Shares Up 5.3%

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.00. 40,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.