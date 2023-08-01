Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.