United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $525.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.92.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $464.68 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.68 and a 200-day moving average of $404.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in United Rentals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $201,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.