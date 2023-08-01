United States Cellular (USM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 205,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 16.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Further Reading

