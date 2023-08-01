United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 21,885 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.07. 2,513,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

