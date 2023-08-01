V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in V.F. by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. V.F. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

